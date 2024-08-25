Four talking points from Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton: 4-2-4 & Rashford struggles

Manchester United paid the price for two lapses of concentration in defence at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It was further proof that Erik ten Hag’s team are still a work in progress as he begins his third season as manager.

The mood can change quickly in football. Last week, optimism was brewing after the 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League, but it’s already took a hit following a 2-1 defeat away at Brighton.

Joao Pedro took full advantage of United’s sloppy defending with a 95th-minute winner to take all three points. Former United striker Danny Welbeck scored Brighton’s opening goal to reach the 100 career goal (six against United) milestone.

How long must we persist with 4-2-4 with two false nines?

Ten Hag yet again opted to play with the 4-2-4 formation that worked well towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign and in the FA Cup final win over Man City. It also worked in the previous outing against Fulham.

It has its pros and cons. I enjoy the fact that when it works, Casemiro appears to have more protection in the middle of the pitch, looking less isolated as a result. However, Brazilian played a lot better against Fulham than he did in the Brighton defeat.

The biggest con is having no traditional centre-forward, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount used as double false nines. While the system is used to help United when out of possession, it doesn’t help that we are still conceding soft goals like the two we witnessed at the Amex Stadium.

United lacked spark in the first half and it doesn’t help – when playing this system – if your wingers are struggling. That’s where the goals come from when there’s no centre-forward to play in behind.

It is no wonder that United looked better after the break once Joshua Zirkzee replaced Mount, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ten Hag opted for 4-2-4 against Liverpool next weekend.

Amad taking his chance

Despite a frustrating first half (for most United players), Amad refused to give up, fully aware of the opportunity he has been given. His misplaced pass for Rashford before the break was a shocker, but to his credit, he never gave up.

After an hour of play, Amad would find a way in behind the Brighton defence to run onto a through ball from Noussair Mazraoui. This was when the Ivory Coast winger pulled of his signature move; cutting inside before bending the ball into the far post.

The ball took a deflection off Van Hecke into the net.

Amad celebrated his equalising goal by paying respect to his late step-mother, who passed away earlier this week.

Our thoughts are with Amad and his family during this difficult time.

Rashford struggles continue

It was another disappointing afternoon for Rashford who faded badly in the second half while some of his team-mates appeared to grow into the game.

As a result of a poor performance, it came as no surprise to see him eventually withdrawn. I was just surprised it took an hour.

This is a critical season for Rashford and there was a lot of promise about him during pre-season. That said, there is no getting away from the fact he is struggling.

Can Onana quit wasting time?

There was several occasions during the game where I felt United had the opportunity to play quickly out from the back. That was until Onana decided it would be best to slow things down, take a minute, and dwindle on the ball inside his box.

Onana’s passing was excellent. A clear improvement from last week, but why can is he so slow at getting the ball out of his team-mates?

He doesn’t need to soak up pressure every single time he gets the ball.

