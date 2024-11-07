Four storylines to watch for TCU basketball against Florida Gulf Coast

The Horned Frogs got off to a strong start to the season with an impressive 105-59 win over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Now TCU will look to keep it rolling against another Florida school as the Horned Frogs will host Florida Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Friday.

Over a decade ago FGCU captivated fans during March Madness as the program was the first 15-seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen and they did in fashion as the Eagles were known as dunk city for their high-flying theatrics.

The program has had three coaches since that run in 2012-13 with just two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016. While the program may not be as formidable as it once was, it should be another good tune-up for a TCU team that is still working on establishing chemistry between all the new players on the roster.

Here’s four things to watch when the Horned Frogs take on the Eagles:

Udeh watch

Center Ernest Udeh is the only returning player from last year’s rotation and he returned to big expectations from the program. Against FAMU and the exhibition win over Arkansas Udeh showed improvement from a season ago as he was the best big on the floor in TCU’s comeback win against the Razorbacks.

Udeh punished a smaller FAMU frontcourt with 13 points, 11 rebounds and a block while hitting three of four free throw attempts. Udeh showed off nice touch in the paint when made a contested hook shot over a defender. It wasn’t a play that he was able to make consistently last year, but if Udeh is able to become a reliable half court option for TCU, it’ll only increase the ceiling of this year’s team.

FGCU has a trio of 6-foot-8 forwards it relies on and could turn to freshman center Tristen Guillouette to counteract Udeh’s size. Another double-digit scoring output would be nice to see and would continue to build Udeh’s confidence going forward.

A Reynolds breakout?

The early symmetry between TCU’s three new guards Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette has been a positive development early in the season. The Horned Frogs believe they’ve upgraded over last season’s group and so far the three new guards all have roles they can thrive in.

Collins is a defensive ace and the floor general TCU lacked at times last year with a pass-first mindset. Allette fits the mold of a scoring sixth man that can run the offense off the bench. Reynolds is a secondary ball handler and the best shooter of the three. Collins and Allette both had strong games against FAMU and Arkansas while Reynolds focused more of his passing against the Rattlers and struggled from the field against the Razorbacks.

Reynolds was top notch scorer at Green Bay before transferring to Fort Worth and he could be due for a breakout game against FGCU.

Will a forward emerge?

The Horned Frogs seem set in the back court and with Udeh plus freshman David Punch at center. However, the forward positions remain a question mark as Jamie Dixon is waiting for two players to take hold of the positions. Brendan Wenzel and Trazarien White started against Arkansas and FAMU.

Wenzel hit the game-winning three against the Razorbacks and scored 10 points with two threes against the Rattlers. With his 3-point shooting ability and size, Wenzel seems a good bet to start alongside Collins and Reynolds going forward. White had just five points against Arkansas and two in the season opener. However, he did make the key pass to an open Wenzel against Arkansas.

White is no stranger to playing FGCU as he scored 22 points in a victory while at UNC-Wilmington. He’s another that could have a breakout game. The freshmen forwards Jace Posey, Isaiah Manning and Micah Robinson should also continue to get extended minutes if TCU is able to jump out to a big lead. Posey had 11 points and three 3s against FAMU. The three-point shot was a major emphasis for the redshirt freshman and he’ll look to continue to build confidence.

A look at the Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast fell 73-64 in its season opener on the road at UNC-Greensboro. The Eagles jumped out to a quick lead, but trailed for 35-plus minutes as they shot below 40 percent from the field. Senior forward Keeshawn Kellman led the way with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Kellman is the top returning scorer (12.2 points) and rebounder (7.0) from last year’s team. Kellman was also voted preseason Atlantic Sun Defensive Player of the Year.

Kellman was productive, but fouled in just 25 minutes. Senior guard Dallion Johnson is another returning starter from last season and he also scored 15 points, but settled for 11 3-pointers and only made three of them. The Eagles added Jevin Muniz from the transfer portal after Muniz was named second team All-Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Muniz scored nine against Greensboro, but the 6’6 guard is a natural scorer as he scored in double figures in 27 games last season.

The Eagles have some experience, but TCU’s size and depth should be more than enough to pull out another victory.