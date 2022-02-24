This four-storey Victorian townhouse has had quite the transformation

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

What was once a dark and cramped four-storey Victorian townhouse in London is now a light-filled home with plenty of storage.



Architectural practice, Studio Bua, put their expertise to work on this Stoke Newington property, and the results are spectacular, creating a home with an uninterrupted flow, suitable for entertaining and family life.

'We were initially approached by the client to rework the ground and basement floors,' says Studio Bua co-founder, Mark Smyth. 'Once work commenced, it quickly turned into the transformation of the entire house. We have created a scheme that is toddler-friendly but also has sophisticated spaces for the adults to enjoy when the kids have gone to bed.'

The house had a north-facing kitchen extension built in the 90s, which was dark, badly insulated and poorly planned. The dream was to have a kitchen better suited to family life, with plenty of space for breakfast, homework writing and to accommodate highchairs.

Photo credit: Studio Bua

Due to budget restrictions and sustainability concerns, Studio Bua decided to keep the existing extension but upgrade it. There's plenty to admire in this new space, from the finishes to the fixtures and fittings, such as high quality quartz worktops and German appliances. With white walls and white kitchen units, we love the streamlined, minimal look, and the rooflight allows for an abundance of natural light.

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

A key feature is the bespoke, oak-lined oriel window seat which makes for a great cosy breakfast and play area, and adds a warm, tactile element. Plus, the terrazzo dining table from Hay is a stylish addition to complement the space.

From the kitchen, the pivot door opens to provide direct access to the garden. An L-shaped planter, filled with greenery, flowers and herbs, wraps around this outside area.

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Back inside, the beautiful Victorian staircase was previously hidden in a dark and narrow corridor, but renovations enabled the corridor wall to be removed, allowing the staircase to be the focal point of the dining room.

Story continues

The hallway is clearly defined by a change from parquet flooring to patterned porcelain tile – the porcelain tiles keeps the space child-friendly and easily maintained, while Havwood herringbone wooden flooring adds a sophisticated touch.

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

New decorative mouldings were put in the dining room and living room, as well as a new picture rail, along with restored timber shutters. We love the dark feature wall across both rooms which makes a focal point of the fireplace and wall storage.



Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Upstairs, the bedrooms were given a light touch refurbishment with bold wall colours and light grey painted floorboards. The family bathroom is soft and bright – Studio Bua added a fresh pop of colour with gloss peppermint subway tiles.



Elsewhere, the existing basement was used as a guest bedroom with a long corridor to access a small guest shower room and laundry area. But the space felt damp and compartmentalised, so the layout was completely reconfigured (and the existing staircase was removed) to create a more multifunctional space.



The new arrangement now sees the corridor incorporated into the enlarged guest room, which now doubles as a TV room, with wall panelling concealing the laundry appliances and under-stair storage. Whilst the wet room uses a sophisticated palette of marble tiling and geometric accents that contrast the family bathroom.

See more photos of the renovated home below...



Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Photo credit: Andy Matthews

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.



You Might Also Like