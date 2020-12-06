Four-storey house gutted in fire at Shimla's Gujandli village

A four-storey house gutted in fire at Gujandli village (Photo ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A four-storey house was gutted in a fire at Gujandli village of Nawar Valley in Shimla on Sunday.

Mohit Chawla, SP of Shimla District Police said, "Around midnight, a four-storey house was gutted in fire at Gujandli village of Nawar Valley in Shimla. Locals doused the fire. The fire was caused due to short circuit. No loss of life was reported. However, property has been damaged due to fire. The fire brigade had reached the spot."

According to police personnel, locals doused the fire after three hours to save the other nearby houses.

"There were a total of 20 rooms and now eight families have become homeless," the police personnel said.

"The fire brigade reached the spot around 3 AM. By that time, the fire was doused by the villagers. No injuries or loss of life has been reported so far", he added. (ANI)