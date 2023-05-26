Four-storey, 16-unit apartment building proposed for Benlamond Avenue site

The City of Toronto has received a proposal for a four-storey residential apartment building at 9 Benlamond Ave., just east of Main Street.

The proposed low-rise apartment building will have 16 residential units consisting of one single-bedroom unit; one two-bedroom; six two-bedroom units with a den; six three-bedroom units; and two three-bedroom units with a den.

The site is currently occupied by a low-rise detached residential building with vehicular access from Benlamond Avenue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The location is on the south side of Benlamond Avenue, across the street from Calvary Baptist Church and beside The Benlamond low-rise apartment building to the east and detached homes to the west.

The proposed development at 9 Benlamond Ave. is expected to have a total Gross Floor Area of 1,648.3 square metres, and a proposed density of 1.3 times the lot area based on gross site area.

Although the building would requires 16 parking spaces in order to provide one spot for each residential unit, there are only six parking spaces in the proposal. However, there will be 10 available bicycle parking spaces for residents, according to the proposal

For more information on this proposal, please visit the City of Toronto’s Application Information Centre at https://secure.toronto.ca/AIC/index.do and type in the address 9 Benlamond Ave.

Amarachi Amadike, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Beach Metro Community News