Four stars missing from Arsenal training ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk game as Arteta dealt blow – report

Arsenal host Shakhtar Donetsk in their third Champions League game of 2024-25 and could be without several key players as Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu were not present in training on Monday afternoon, according to Daily Mirror journalist John Cross.

Manager Mikel Arteta claimed in his press conference earlier today that both Saka and Timber will be assessed during training this afternoon, but both have not been involved and will be missing from action tomorrow from the look of things.

At Arsenal training… no Saka, Timber, Odegaard or Tomiyasu out there today… pic.twitter.com/fwtHYEvIam — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) October 21, 2024

Arsenal have a draw and a win in their opening two games of the group phase of the elite European competition, and they will be keen to secure all three points against the Ukrainians on Tuesday.

Being without Saka will be a huge blow, but the Gunners should be fine without him as they have Raheem Sterling as an option to play in the position.

William Saliba will also be available for selection despite getting sent off in the Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, the France international will be unavailable to play for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday except the club appeal his red card.

Shakhtar drew 0-0 against Bologna in their opening game of the competition before losing 3-0 at home to Atalanta in their last game, and the Gunners will fancy the chances of winning against them even without some of their key players.

Arteta will hope both Saka and Timber will be available for selection against Liverpool as facing the Premier League leaders could prove to be their toughest game of the campaign so far.