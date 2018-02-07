Four-star WR Tommy Bush uses baby niece to commit to Georgia

(ESPN)

Tommy Bush and his family decided a Georgia shirt would be the best way to reveal his commitment to the Bulldogs.

But Bush himself was not going to be wearing that Georgia shirt.

Instead, as Bush announced he was signing with the Bulldogs, he held his baby niece. She was the one wearing the Georgia shirt, even if she was momentarily unhappy with the decision to be a part of the charade.

Here’s Tommy Bush’s commitment to Georgia with his baby niece. pic.twitter.com/be5uVYgT1z — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) February 7, 2018





Bush, a four-star wide receiver from Schertz, Texas, told ESPN that he had been committed to Georgia for a few weeks but kept his decision secret until signing day. He took his official visit to Georgia the weekend the power went out in Atlanta’s Jackson-Hartsfield Airport. Thankfully for Bulldog fans, that didn’t persuade him to pick another school.

