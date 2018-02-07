Four-star recruit commits to Florida with Chucky doll

(via ESPN)

Is Chucky a Florida fan because of his orange hair? Or maybe he’s a Miami fan too?

Four-star linebacker recruit Andrew Chatfield used a Chucky doll to help reveal he’ll be going to Florida on National Signing Day. The doll wore a Florida hat to show Chatfield’s decision.

Andrew Chatfield’s commitment. (ESPN)

The Chucky doll is a callback to Florida’s Dominique Easley and Dante Fowler. Easley tore his ACL in 2013 and Fowler took the doll with the team to a game at Kentucky.

“When I was a freshman last year, when Ease had [Chucky], I used to be with him all the time. I used to kidnap [Chucky] from him and stuff like that. So he always came with me,” Fowler said in 2013 via OnlyGators.com.

“I used to go to [Easley’s] room and we’d just watch TV and I’d be like, ‘Alright, I’m leaving and taking [Chucky] with me.’ He’d say, ‘Where you going with him?’ I’ll be like, ‘No, I’m just going outside in the hallway.’ And then [Chucky] ends up spending the night with me and stuff like that.”

Chatfield noted Fowler as his inspiration for the doll.

“Somebody kind of reminded me of it and I’m a big fan of Dante Fowler … and I’m going to come out and represent the Florida Gators the right way,” Chatfield said.

Chucky wasn’t done with Chatfield’s commitment, however. His American Heritage high school teammate and four-star defensive lineman Nesta Silvera had him after announcing his commitment to Miami. He said the two had wanted to play football in college together, but that’s clearly not happening now.

“That’s a me and Andrew thing,” Silvera said. “Every college gameday you’re going to see me and him with a Chucky doll.

American Heritage had a ridiculous defense in 2017. Chatfield and Silvera were teammates with five-star CB Patrick Surtain, who picked Alabama, and five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, who chose Georgia.

