Four-star rated Blue Valley recruit Aidan Shaw commits to Missouri Tigers basketball

The Missouri men’s basketball team landed a key pickup on the recruiting trail Friday, with Kansas City area four-star forward Aidan Shaw announcing his commitment to the program.

From Blue Valley High School, the 6-foot-8 Shaw is ranked No. 53 overall in the country and the third-best player in Kansas, according to the 24/7 Sports Composite.

Shaw chose the Tigers over offers from Kansas, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others. He is the highest ranked recruit to join the Mizzou men’s program since 2017, when the Tigers added Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon.

“I chose a school based off the relationship I had built since ninth grade,” Shaw said during his announcement, which aired live on CBS Sports HQ. “Really when I start my next chapter, I know that this school will be invested in my process and the progress of me as a player and helping me become the best player I can be. This team, I feel like it’s an extension of my family.”

MU coach Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers now have two players on board for the 2022 class. Christian Jones, an unranked 6-foot-4 guard out of East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois, committed to Mizzou in July.

Martin and his staff are also targeting five-star Mark Mitchell for 2022. The 6-foot-8 forward from Sunrise Christian near Wichita put the Tigers in his top four alongside Kansas, Duke and UCLA, though he has yet to reveal when he will be making a decision.