Four-star LB Quay Walker picks Georgia after throwing aside Tennessee hat

Georgia is likely to finish with the top recruiting class of 2018. (Getty)

What’s National Signing Day without a recruit throwing the hat of a school he didn’t choose?

Four-star linebacker recruit Quay Walker pulled the rope-a-dope on Tennessee on Wednesday. He grabbed a Volunteer hat, put it on for a brief second, and then tossed it aside to reveal Georgia clothing.

(via @Patt_Brown)

Walker is part of an impressive recruiting haul for the Bulldogs, who look poised to break Alabama’s reign atop of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

