Four-star LB Quay Walker picks Georgia after throwing aside Tennessee hat
What’s National Signing Day without a recruit throwing the hat of a school he didn’t choose?
Four-star linebacker recruit Quay Walker pulled the rope-a-dope on Tennessee on Wednesday. He grabbed a Volunteer hat, put it on for a brief second, and then tossed it aside to reveal Georgia clothing.
Walker is part of an impressive recruiting haul for the Bulldogs, who look poised to break Alabama’s reign atop of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
