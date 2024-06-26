Four-star 2026 quarterback decommits from South Carolina

Just a day after South Carolina added a quarterback commit — Westside’s Cutter Woods (c/o 2025) — the Gamecocks lost a QB pledge.

Four-star prospect Landon Duckworth — a 2026 prospect from Jackson, Alabama — decommitted from South Carolina, he announced his Instagram Tuesday night.

Duckworth committed to the Gamecocks 10 months ago, becoming one of the first 2026 prospects in America to make a school choice. Now, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound QB is on the market again.

Rated as the No. 11 QB in the country by the 247 Sports composite rankings, Duckworth completed over 60% of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore last season.