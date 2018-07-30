Four-Star 2019 Wing D.J. Jeffries Decommits From Kentucky

Four-star 2019 wing D.J. Jeffries has decommitted from Kentucky, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Jeffries, a 6'7" wing from Olive Branch (Miss.) High School and the No. 37 ranked recruit in the nation on the 247Sports Composite, committed to John Calipari and the Wildcats back on March 12. At the time, he chose UK over Mississippi State and Alabama.

"After careful consideration prayer and countless hours of consulting with my family I decided to reopen [my] recruitment it was a hard decision but I am confident that taking my time to choose the right school for me to better myself educationally and athletically is the right choice," he tweeted.

Jeffries is an AAU teammate of James Wiseman, the top recruit in the 2019 class, and previously said he was recruiting Wiseman to join him in Lexington. Wiseman's recruitment is believed to be a battle between Kentucky and Memphis, as he played for new Tigers coach Penny Hardaway at East High School in Memphis. Jeffries played for Hardaway on the EYBL circuit in 2017 and attends high school just 15 miles away from Memphis's campus, leading to speculation that the Tigers could be involved now that he has re-opened his recruitment.

Jeffries's decommitment leaves five-star, top-10 recruit Tyrese Maxey as the Wildcats' lone current commit in the 2019 class at this early stage of the recruiting cycle.