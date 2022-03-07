Four spring blooms that will be making an appearance soon

Cheryl Santa Maria
·3 min read
Four spring blooms that will be making an appearance soon
Four spring blooms that will be making an appearance soon

Believe it or not, winter is coming to an end, and spring blooms are just a few weeks away.

Tulips and daffodils - flowers present in gardens across Canada - are often associated with the start of the season.

Tulips began popping up in Canada around 1945 when the Dutch royal family gifted 100,000 bulbs to Canada to show its appreciation for our assistance and support during WWII.

Daffodils, originally from southern Europe, have been in Canada for centuries, brought here by the first North American settlers.

Visit our Complete Guide to Spring 2022 for an in-depth look at the Spring Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

But as the weather warms, tulips and daffodils aren't the only blooms that will begin peaking through the grass - and sometimes, the snow.

Canada is home to several native plant species that flower early in the season.

A LITTLE LOVE FOR NATIVE PLANTS

Experts say there are benefits to growing local plants.

For starters, decorating your garden with native plants could replace the need for a bird feeder. And native plants tend to require less upkeep than non-native varieties, and they are usually more weather-resistant.

Another bonus: native plants in your garden translate into more native plants elsewhere in your neighbourhood because the wind will pick up and disperse seeds.

And so, on that note, here are four early spring blooms that are native to Canada.

1. BLOODROOT (Sanguinaria canadensis)

32819804 - Bloodroot flower - Diane Irwin - Napanee Ontario
32819804 - Bloodroot flower - Diane Irwin - Napanee Ontario

A bloodroot flower. Photo submitted to The Weather Network by Diane Irwin, Napanee, Ontario

When it blooms: April-May Canadian range: Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia

You can find bloodroot flowers growing in forested, shady areas, often with flowers in full bloom even before the leaves have unfurled. While beautiful and a sure sign of spring, this is one native plant that is best admired from afar. Bloodroot gets its name from the bright red juice contained in its roots. If ingested the juice can be toxic. Bloodroot has, however, been used in traditional medicine, prompting researchers to conduct studies on possible applications for the plant.

2. FLOWERING CURRANT (Ribes sanguineum var. sanguineum)

18764682 - Flowering Currant - Robert Alexander - Vancouver BC
18764682 - Flowering Currant - Robert Alexander - Vancouver BC

A hummingbird snacks on a flowering currant. Photo submitted to The Weather Network by Robert Alexander, Vancouver, B.C.

When it blooms: April-May Canadian range: B.C.

The red flowering currant is a beautiful plant with delicate blooms. It's a big hit with birds. Hummingbirds are one of its biggest fans, relying on the plant as an early-season food source before other greenery has flowered.

3. ROUND-LOBED HEPATICA (Anemone americana)

34755034 - Hepatica - Chelsea Marcantonio - Fonthill Ontario
34755034 - Hepatica - Chelsea Marcantonio - Fonthill Ontario

Round-lobed hepatica flowers in Fonthill, Ontario. Photo submitted to The Weather Network by Chelsea Marcantonio.

When it blooms: May-June Canadian range: Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

This cheery plant thrives in sunny conditions and is often one of the first flowers to take hold. One of its identifying features is its fuzzy leaves an adaptation the plant evolved to help it maintain warmth early in the season.

4. PURPLE MOUNTAIN SAXIFRAGE (Saxifraga oppositifolia)

4464535 - Purple saxifrage - Chuck - Banff Alberts
4464535 - Purple saxifrage - Chuck - Banff Alberts

Purple saxifrage in Banff, Alberta. Photo submitted to The Weather Network by Chuck.

When it blooms: May-August Canadian range: B.C. through to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut

This cold-resistant plant can usually be found in higher elevations, showing up early in spring and often continuing to bloom through summer, if the conditions are right. This bloom serves as the offical flower of Nunavut, and it is an important food source for local critters, including the Arctic woolly-bear caterpillar.

Thumbnail: Custom graphic by Cheryl Santa Maria. All images courtesy of Canva Pro.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.