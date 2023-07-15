Here are four skincare discoveries that can help with aging, moisturizing, dark spots

Calling all skincare geeks like me! Do you love science and skincare and want to know the inside scoop behind how different products and ingredients work? I do! That’s why I have been interviewing cosmetic chemists to see what is new in skincare science.

Here are a few of the products I’m most excited about:

1. The Maltese cross pattern in moisturizers

You can look under a cross-polarized microscope to see a pattern called the Maltese cross in some skincare products. The best moisturizers show this pattern — and guess what?! Expensive face creams like Crème de la Mer, La Prairie and others do not have this pattern. This means if you have dry skin, a less expensive product would actually work better for you.

I have always said that you do not have to spend a lot of money to have great skin, and here is proof under the microscope.

2. Breakthrough dark spot treatments

New discoveries about how cells communicate with each other to tell your melanocyte cells to make pigment has led to several new skincare products to treat dark spots, including Alastin A-Luminate Brightening Serum, Scientis Cyspera Cysteamine Intensive Pigment Corrector and Sente Cysteamine HSA Pigment and Tone Corrector.

In clinical trials, the proprietary PATH-3 technology used in Alastin’s A-Luminate Brightening Serum outperformed hydroquinone, a traditional skin brightening ingredient. It also came with fewer side effects that can be common with other skin brightening ingredients, such as burning, stinging or redness.

3. New and improved vitamin C serum

Derma Made is a dermatologist-developed skincare line that has developed a vitamin C serum that is just as good and much cheaper than SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, which is the best-selling skincare product in the country.

Derma Made’s vitamin C serum contains 15% L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), just like the SkinCeuticals serum, as well as vitamin B5 to help improve the skin barrier and hydrate the skin.

4. Exosomes for anti-aging

Exosomes are the latest in anti-aging technology. They work by stimulating cell regeneration to slow the skin’s natural aging process. This technology was actually first developed to regenerate heart tissue prior to transplants. My favorite brand that uses this novel technology was founded by transplant cardiologist Dr. Atta Behfar at Mayo Clinic.

Bottom line

Wow — skincare technology just gets better and better! However, you still need to choose products based on your Baumann Skin Type (there are 16!) to make sure they will work for your skin.

