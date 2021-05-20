Four shows pay homage to these bands at Legacy Park Amphitheater in Lee’s Summit

If you’ve been missing live music, it’s heading back to Legacy Park Amphitheater in Lee’s Summit this summer. The venue will put on four shows featuring various tribute acts throughout the summer.

First up is the Elton John tribute act Elton Dan and the Rocket Band on June 18.

“He travels nationally all across the United States with his act,” said Tede Price, superintendent of administration for Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation. “He has full costume changes, pianos and glasses. He’s as close as you can get to Elton John.”

Following him on July 17 is Peace, Love and Music, a band that performs the music of Woodstock. The group is made up of local artists who first came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the music event.

Aug. 20 will bring Landslide, a name that will perk up the ears of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks fans. The Kansas City-based band, led by Freddie Francis, has performed at venues all over the metro area.

Wrapping up the four-event series on Sept. 18 will be the St. Louis-based band Bill Forness and One More Round, giving the season some country flair with a Johnny Cash tribute.

Because of the pandemic, Parks Department staff members knew national acts were out of the question.

“We wanted to go with tribute acts that still represented a vast genre of music and would appeal to people of all ages,” Price said.

“It’s going to be music that crosses different generations, as well as genres. All four of the bands will play songs that people are familiar with, that they can sing along with. It will be an opportunity to just pack up your lawn chair, get your friends together and forget about everything that’s gone on this past year and enjoy live outdoor music.”

To keep everyone safe, COVID-related restrictions will be in place. The venue is operating at 50% capacity. Normally, the venue would host up to 20 events during the summer months, but four is the limit this year.

Although not required, masks are still recommended at medium and large gatherings such as this. Price said there will be hand sanitizer stations available, and social distancing is encouraged.

Restrictions haven’t dampened local enthusiasm for the concert series,” Price said.

“People are excited to get out to listen to live music. They enjoy that venue and are looking forward to having music under the stars again, rockin’ the amp like in years past.”

All shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance and $17 on the day. Attendees must purchase their tickets online at rocktheamp.net before coming to the amphitheater, as the box office will not be open for in-person sales. The shows will be appropriate for both adults and children.