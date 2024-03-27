Four Seasons Just Unveiled the First Itineraries for Its Luxury Cruise Ship

Four Seasons has already revealed what its first cruise ship will look like. Now, it’s sharing exactly where the gargantuan 679-footer will go.

The Four Seasons Yacht will travel to more than 130 distinct destinations across over 30 countries and territories in 2026, the hospitality titan said in a statement. The first 10 voyages of the inaugural season will allow seafarers to explore the hidden gems of the Caribbean and Mediterranean in the lap of luxury.

The first liner, currently under construction at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Italy, will travel westbound upon completion for its cruising debut. Running from January to March 2026, the first Caribbean itineraries will include seven nights of exploration through notable yachting destinations, such as St. Barths, Nevis, the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao, and Aruba. On the way, guests can party in St. Barths, traverse Martinique’s volcanic coral reefs and lush rainforest landscapes, and check out St. Lucia’s picturesque Tobago Cays.

The Caribbean itinerary includes a stop at Guadeloupe.

The inaugural Mediterranean voyages will begin in March 2026. The adventures will showcase several sun-plenty destinations, such as Croatia, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. The itinerary will also spotlight the Greek gems of Athens, Santorini, and Milos. More details will be released in the coming months, but Four Seasons says seafarers can expect a variety of experiences that go above and beyond that of the regular cruise or tour.

Four Seasons says all itineraries are crafted with flexibility in mind, meaning guests can tailor their own adventures. In addition, the team offers customizable pre-and-post hotel and overland programs at Four Seasons hotels and resorts so you can make it a long and memorable vacation.

The Mediterranean itinerary includes a stop at Turkey.

The vessel itself is designed to evoke all the elegance of your favorite Four Seasons. The luxurious interior can accommodate 195 guests across 95 suites and about 210 crew, meaning that the guest-to-crew ratio is definitely in your favor. Four Seasons says the yacht also offers 50 percent more living space per guest than comparable vessels on the seas.

All suites will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, dual bathrooms, and private terraces. The seven signature suites are the biggest on board, with between 2,981 and 9,975 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space. Each signature suite comes with two to three bedrooms, separate living rooms, indoor and outdoor dining areas, splash pools, and the ability to connect to additional suites. The four-level Funnel Suite is the largest and most luxurious, with 9,975 square feet of space and wraparound windows that double as the largest piece of glass on any leisure vessel. The Loft Suite is the second biggest at 7,952 square feet.

The Funnel Suite.

Beyond the suites, seafarers can enjoy 11 dining options, spa and wellness offerings, a transverse marina, and a 65-foot stern pool that will be one of the largest in the industry.

“Our teams are dedicated to innovating and delivering genuine service, ensuring each journey is defined by comfort, elegance, and personalization, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality experiences at sea.” Four Seasons president and CEO Alejandro Reynal said in a statement.

You can visit the Four Seasons Yachts website for more information on the upcoming cruises.

Four Seasons Yacht

