TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, has once again received the greatest number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Stars ever awarded to a single brand. As part of the 2021 awards selection, 46 Four Seasons hotels and resorts, 13 spas and two restaurants have received the Five-Star designation.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Receives Record Number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards for the Sixth Year Running More

"In a year of uncertainty and challenge for our industry, it is even more important that Four Seasons continues to maintain the service and quality excellence that our brand is known for, effectively adapting to the changing needs of our guests," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Whether staying with us or visiting one of our spas and restaurants, we want guests to feel comfortable and confident that their wellbeing is top of mind. We achieve this through industry leading technology like the Four Seasons App and Chat, through our enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, and most importantly through the care and compassion of our exceptional people."

Three Four Seasons properties received a new Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Montreal and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, both of which opened in 2019, as well as Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. In addition, the Spas at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center received a Five-Star award.

Clerc continues, "This year more than ever, I am incredibly proud to see so many of our properties, spas and restaurants honoured by the Forbes Travel Guide, a tremendous accomplishment in our industry, and a testament to Four Seasons unwavering dedication to being the best luxury hospitality company in the world."

"It is inspiring to see Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continue to raise the bar each year, adding new Five-Star properties, spas and restaurants while maintaining the highest number of Five-Star hotels and resorts in the world," says Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "Despite a difficult year for travel and hospitality companies, it is no surprise that Four Seasons has been able to rise to the challenge while never faltering on the quality of their product and dedicated service."

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 73 countries throughout the world. The 46 Four Seasons properties that earned Five Stars in 2021 are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Four Seasons Hotel Moscow

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

The 13 Four Seasons spas that earned Five Stars in 2021 are:

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Spa Mont Blanc, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Ritz Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The two Four Seasons restaurants that earned Five Stars in 2021 are:

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Lung King Heen , Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

All Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences globally have introduced Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its award-winning App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. For information on the status of Four Seasons hotels and resorts globally, please see here.

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasise quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

Story continues