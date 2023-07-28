Four seasonal Cornish recipes to transport you to the coast

These dishes shared from Scott's latest cookbook, Time & Tide, are some of her favourites - Kristin Perers

The chef and restaurateur Emily Scott can trace the changing seasons from her doorstep. ‘Samphire is all over the cliff face at the moment, and sea beet,’ she tells me, ‘while strawberries are giving in to cherries and gooseberries.’ She observes this ‘lovely dance’, as she calls it, from her home on the north Cornwall coast and from her restaurant, Emily Scott Food, which sits right on the sea wall at Watergate Bay.

She might not, by her own admission, ‘grow enough, well’ to serve the restaurant, but can plot her ingredients list from what she sees flourish in her grassy cobbled courtyard, neighbours’ gardens and the land of farmers nearby – the supporting acts to Cornish lobster, scallops and crab. Her dishes deliver a sense of place more than most.

Scott has cooked for world leaders – she bowled over Joe Biden and Boris Johnson with a banquet of roast turbot, strawberry pavlova and clotted-cream ice cream during the G7 summit in 2021 – and her restaurant, which opened only the month before and now features in the Michelin Guide, has become a destination for food lovers.

Emily Scott: ‘These are recipes that have been important to me and my family; never far from the water’ - Kristin Perers

‘It has gone more high-end than I thought it would,’ she admits (there’s a £40 set lunch and supper is £85). Having held a Bib Gourmand for good value at her previous location, St Tudy Inn, and entered into ‘that Michelin world’, she explains that ‘at one point I was really ambitious to get a [Michelin] star, I wanted to chase that recognition… But now I want to go back to the beginning, to relax.’

Her beginnings include childhood visits to Porthilly, near Rock, where her grandparents had a house, and mackerel fishing off Port Isaac. ‘There was nothing better than pulling your line in and cooking the fish on the beach,’ she recalls. ‘I would go to the ice-cream parlour and get a bog-standard vanilla cone. There were no fancy wafers, but it was brilliant.’ That simple living, ‘I appreciate more than ever these days,’ she says.

Scott's kitchen in her home on the north Cornwall coast

Now her own children are at, or about to start, university, Scott’s kitchen table is all the more significant. It’s where she loves to gather people. She writes about this in her latest cookbook, Time & Tide (which follows 2021’s Sea & Shore), depicting her coastal kitchen as ‘a place for family favourites, spontaneous bakes, breakfast time, testing recipes, boiling the kettle, putting the world to rights’. The dishes shared from it here are some of her favourites. ‘Family meals are a time for fish suppers,’ she writes. ‘These are recipes that have been important to me and my family; never far from the water.’

— Amy Bryant

Time & Tide (Hardie Grant, £28) is out now