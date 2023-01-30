Four SC men die of carbon monoxide poisoning. Here are tips to avoid a similar tragedy

Four Greenville men were found dead in a house, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report someone was experiencing cardiac arrest.

When first responders went into the house on Worth Street, they found four people had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. A generator was inside the home and was being used as a power source..

The men were identified as Alfonso Jemenez Maldonado, 36; Fernando Olea-Cano, 29; Juan Osorio Castillo, 34; and Pedro Cobix Zapo, 29.

About 420 people in the United States die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning and 100,000 seek medical treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most typically, deaths and illness come from improperly vented appliances.

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless.

The Mayo Clinic recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors in hallways near sleeping areas in houses, RVs and boats.

Other tips include: