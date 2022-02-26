Four in a row! Cardinal Newman extends impressive state championship streak

Cardinal Newman girls basketball coach Asia Dozier summed up Ashlyn Watkins’ season in one word — dominant.

The Cardinal Newman senior and University of South Carolina signee delivered another dominant performance in her final high school game Saturday. Watkins scored 26 points in helping the Cardinals past First Baptist 54-44 in the SCISA Class 3A championship game at the Sumter Civic Center.

It was Cardinal Newman’s fourth straight title and fifth straight appearance with Watkins — a starter since the eighth grade — on the roster for all of those seasons.

Watkins has developed into one of the best players in the country, earning McDonald’s All-American honors and a No. 12 national ranking by ESPN HoopGurlz.

This year, more was expected on Watkins and the other starters, as the roster included just eight players and was down to seven after starting guard Tanaja Kennedy suffered a leg injury in January.

That depth was put to the test as Cardinal Newman had less than 20 hours between its semifinal win Friday and Saturday’s championship game.

This was the second meeting this month between the two schools. Cardinal Newman won 60-29 on Feb. 8, but the Hurricanes were down several key players.

The Cardinals led 14-6 in the second quarter Saturday before First Baptist rallied to get within 17-15. Watkins scored six straight points near the end of the second quarter to put Cardinal Newman up 23-15.