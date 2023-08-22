Four Roses toasts a big anniversary with its oldest blended Kentucky bourbon ever

For the last 15 years, Four Roses has released a special Kentucky bourbon in September. But the 2023 edition is extra special: In honor of the distillery’s 135th anniversary, this year’s 16th version includes the oldest bourbon ever used in a limited edition release.

Master distiller Brent Elliott created a barrel-strength Small Batch that’s a blend of four versions of the Lawrenceburg distillery’s recipes aged 12 to 25 years.

“Everyone gets excited about the limited edition each year,” Elliott said. But this one is a extra special because of the anniversary.

What did he want this version to say about the brand?

“This is a good glimpse into what Four Roses can do with rare and special bourbons,” he said. The distillery can “create something really different. We can satisfy the demand for something rare, something unique that you can never create again.”

How did Four Roses blend its 2023 Small Batch bourbon?

Elliott said that he blended 30-40 different variations before deciding on the special blend that is 35% OESV 12-year-old bourbon, 40% OESK 14-year-old bourbon, 20% OESV 16-year-old bourbon and 5% OBSV 25-year-old bourbon.

The letters refer to Four Roses’ unique system, which uses two grain mashbills and five yeast strains to achieve near infinite flavor profiles.

Elliott said that he landed on the main three recipes early on then added the 25-year-old barrels to give it an extra fruity depth.

“I was looking for something to give it a different top note,” Elliott said. “I kept coming back to this particular one.”

The final version is 108 proof and has a nose of spiced oak, honey and allspice, with ripe berries and creamy vanilla, accented by the rich stewed fruit and oak.

How to get into the Four Roses lottery, buy a bottle

Four Roses is releasing its 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch on Sept. 15. You can apply online for a lottery to purchase at the Kentucky distillery’s gift shop in Lawrenceburg. It will be available to buy in other states later.

There are about 15,060 bottles; suggested retail price is $199.99.

It will roll out to buy in other states over the next three months.