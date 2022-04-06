Four Robinson College Specialized Master’s Among Nation’s Best in Newly Released Rankings

Four specialized master’s programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s best in new graduate rankings from “TFE Times.”

Atlanta, Georgia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four specialized master’s programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s best in new graduate rankings from “TFE Times.”

Robinson’s M.S. in Finance is 8th overall and 2nd among public university programs.

The college’s M.S. in Quantitative Risk Analysis & Management, ranked in the financial engineering category, is 14th overall and 5th among public university programs.

Robinson’s M.S. in Data Science & Analytics is 14th overall and 7th among public university programs.

The college’s M.S. in Marketing is 17th overall and 8th among public university programs.

Demand for specialized master’s has risen sharply in recent years. With 14 programs, Robinson offers one of the largest portfolios of any U.S. business school.

“It’s gratifying to be at the forefront of a growing market segment, and to have four of our specialized master’s programs recognized for excellence,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education.

“TFE Times” calculates its rankings using six components relevant to student quality, program selectivity and career outcomes. Learn more at https://tfetimes.com/best-graduate-schools.

