Four reasons why €22 million-rated star’s imminent renewal is great news for Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy, despite his consistent performances, has regularly found himself a target of severe criticism over the years. Many have pointed out his low attacking output as his biggest flaw, often advocating for his departure.

With Alphonso Davies seen as a serious target for Real Madrid, the defender’s future was largely under a cloud of doubt. Carlo Ancelotti, however, has constantly been a vocal supporter of the defender and will likely have his way.

As revealed in recent days, Los Blancos and Mendy are closing in on a renewal that will see the player at the club until 2027. A total agreement has been reached with the player and he is expected to put pen to paper once back from vacation.

News of his continuity, needless to say, comes as a massive relief to the management and administration in Madrid for a plethora of reasons.

Madrid Universal brings you four reasons why the 29-year-old’s imminent renewal is good news for Real Madrid.

The free-agent conundrum

Currently committed to Real Madrid until 2025 contractually, Ferland Mendy is in the final year of his deal at the Spanish capital. As is well known in the world of football, that is dangerous territory for any club.

With the risk of losing the player on a free transfer looming and Mendy looking to be in good touch, that risk only grows to greater levels.

Renewing the left-back’s contract, needless to say, eliminates that fear from the Real Madrid management. Tied down to the Merengues’ for two more years, Mendy’s future is secure and so is Los Blancos’ investment in the player.

Imperious form

Mendy was brilliant for Real Madrid last season. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old left-back is not one to stand out and demand the spotlight. However, that does not imply that his quality is anything short of essential to Real Madrid’s success.

Mendy was one of Real Madrid’s most consistent performers last season. He does have his limitations but has always ensured to carry out the duties assigned to him to perfection.

In 23 games in the last La Liga campaign, the left-back oversaw ten clean sheets, averaging over four defensive actions per game. He also records close to 94% accurate passes and 0.5 key passes per game.

In last season’s UEFA Champions League, Mendy was the manager’s preferred option as he started nine of the team’s eleven games and averaged 79 minutes per game.

His displays against Bayern Munich and Manchester City, in particular, will be remembered for years to come.

Last season made it clear that Ancelotti highly regards the French defender and reports reveal that he is the most delighted by the renewal being secured. Needless to say, the Frenchman will likely continue as the manager’s first choice.

The need for a defence-oriented full-back

Real Madrid’s left flank has stood out as the team’s fulcrum in attack in recent seasons, especially given how decisive Vinicius Jr has been for Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema’s departure only further skewed the team’s attacking progression towards the left wing.

With Kylian Mbappe, a natural left-winger, now joining the fray, Real Madrid’s attack will be more tilted towards the left wing than ever before. Needless to say, neither Vinicius nor the new signing will be expected to chip in with defensive contributions.

Mendy’s defensive solidity will be key for Real Madrid. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mendy’s importance in the setup will thus grow next season as Ancelotti will prefer a defence-oriented presence at left-back to cover for the attacking stars.

What was thought to be the 29-year-old’s biggest weakness, thus, could become his greatest asset.

The Alphonso Davies situation

Los Blancos have been chasing the signing of Alphonso Davies all summer. Bayern Munich have stood strong in their efforts to renew his contract but have not made much progress on that front.

The administration at Real Madrid expected the Bavarians to cave into pressure, but Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed earlier this week that the club will run down Davies’ contract unperturbed.

With the Canadian superstar not arriving this summer, thus comes as a relief to the management that Mendy will stay.

Come next season, Mendy will thus serve as Ancelotti’s first-choice left-back as it stands. His renewal until 2027, needless to say, is deserved and Florentino Perez and Co. will look to get it sealed at the earliest.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication