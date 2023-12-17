Four reasons Liverpool vs Manchester United was such a dire game

Liverpool were not judicious in their choice of shot against Manchester United - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Liverpool and Manchester United are English football’s two most garlanded clubs, but the low quality fare they served up in Sunday’s goalless draw was more befitting of a mid-table slog.

Erik ten Hag’s back four emerged with credit for a resilient defensive performance and he avoided the type of season-defining thrashing many feared before the game.

Virgil van Dijk claimed Liverpool were the only team pushing for the win, and with 34 shots on goal to United’s six they certainly dominated statistically. However, their decision-making lacked clarity and too much of their in-possession play was inaccurate.

These are four tactical elements that made the game at Anfield such a mediocre contest.

Man Utd failing to progress the ball

Ten Hag added a ball-playing goalkeeper last summer by buying Andre Onana, but they still struggle to build play effectively and escape pressure. Lisandro Martinez is United’s best distributor from deep and their only left-footed centre-back, and his absence is keenly felt in this department.

Right from the start of the match, United tried to use Onana to draw the venom out of a fast Liverpool start by putting his foot on the ball and playing short from goal kicks.

Given Ten Hag has been implored to show evidence of a more defined playing style, there is merit in this approach. United were not going to get much joy going long against Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

However, there are a lack of options for Onana and a shortage of players comfortable receiving the ball under pressure. Kobbie Mainoo, 18, is probably United’s most dexterous and composed midfielder.

United’s most frequent pass combination by a considerable margin was Raphael Varane to Onana, proof of how easily United were forced backwards.

Varane’s right-footedness at left centre-back, a position in which Ten Hag has been reluctant to use him, was also a factor. The Frenchman played 11 more passes to his goalkeeper than to left-back Luke Shaw, and the majority of his passes were played inside and back:

Story continues

Raphael Varane's completed pass vs Liverpool

Endo and Amrabat’s midfield struggle

Wataro Endo and Sofyan Amrabat looked a poor impersonation of some of the outstanding central midfielders to grace this fixture.

Both purchases felt like compromises in the transfer window and it showed at Anfield. Ten Hag wanted to bring Frenkie De Jong to Old Trafford, but has since compiled Casemiro and Amrabat in the same position, two players with a radically different profile.

Amrabat is game but lacking in class with the ball at his feet. Of all the players who started the game, Amrabat finished with the lowest pass at just 57 per cent. The United midfielder completed just 16 passes with only four of those coming inside the Liverpool half.

Endo was a steadier presence on the ball, but occasionally looked shaky when pressed. When Klopp changed system to a 4-2-4 in the second half, Liverpool were suddenly overrun in midfield and he was forced to change back to a midfield three quickly.

Liverpool will come up against Declan Rice next Saturday, and it still feels as if they lack a holding midfielder of similar stature.

Liverpool’s poor shot quality

Klopp was critical of his players for not playing the extra pass and shooting from improbable angles, and the numbers show that Liverpool were guilty of impatience.

Liverpool’s expected goals per shot, a measure of the quality of a team’s attempts, was their lowest in any game this season at just 0.07.

Only three teams this season - Manchester United against Bournemouth and Brentford and Manchester City against Wolves - have recorded a lower expected goals per shot value.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored two long-range goals against Fulham, and that may have made Liverpool a little giddy. In front of goal, it was very much a case of quantity over quality.

Loose final third play

Dominik Szoboszlai has been superb for Liverpool this season, but had probably his worst game in a red shirt with numerous final third passes misplaced.

United also lacked connectivity around the penalty area, with the combination play that carved out Rasmus Hojlund’s second-half chance their only incisive piece of interplay in the game.

Only three teams this Premier League weekend recorded a lower pass completion rate in the attacking third than United’s 56.9 per cent.

Liverpool’s was better at 73.5 per cent, but that is still distinctly average given their territorial control. Both Arsenal and Manchester City averaged more than 85 per cent pass completion in the attacking third this weekend, as they pursued a more measured approach. Too often, Liverpool tried to force things.

