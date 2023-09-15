Four Real Madrid youth players arrested on suspicion of distributing underage sex video

(Getty Images)

Spanish police have confirmed the arrest of four Real Madrid players over allegations regarding an underage sex video.

One player from the club’s reserve team, Castilla, and three from its C team, who have remained unnamed, were questioned by authorities on suspicion of distributing a video of sexual content involving a minor.

They have all been released following questioning and the seizure of data from their mobile phones.

Police say a complaint was first filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl who is said to appear in the video, which authorities stated was made without her consent before being shared on WhatsApp.

“They were detained on suspicion of distributing a video with sexual content involving a minor,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson said.

LaLiga giants Madrid have commented on the arrests.

A statement read: “A Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have given a statement to the Guardia Civil in relation to a complaint for the alleged dissemination of a private video on WhatsApp.

“When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will adopt the appropriate measures.”