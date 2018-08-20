Four New Putters And Wedges To Try

We all know that sharpening your short game is the smartest way to improve. Heck, you can even practice in your office. But even though the wedge and putter are the easiest clubs to swing, fittings are a rarity. Consider this: "More than 90 percent of golfers don't have the right wedge lofts," says Nick Sherburne, founder and master fitter at Club Champion, one of our 100 Best Clubfitters. He suggests knowing the loft of your pitching wedge and building the rest of your wedge set with 4- or 5-degree gaps between each wedge. It's not much better with putters. Todd Sones, one of Golf Digest's Best Teachers in Illinois, believes at least 60 percent of players who come to his short-game school are using an ill-fitting putter: "Very rarely do we see a player come in set up correctly, and often players are adapting to the putter instead of the other way around." He says the right length is critical. "Length affects setup, setup affects stroke, and weight matches with the right length for better feel and control." If you want a lower handicap, get better with your wedges and putter—like some of the latest here:

Photo by Victor Prado

BEN HOGAN EQUALIZER

This forged clubhead's central mass is positioned higher in the lower lofts to prevent full shots from ballooning, and it's lower on the highest lofts to help shots launch higher and land softer. PRICE: $100



CLEVELAND RTX 4

Tour-player input influenced the compact shape and extra sole grinds. But it's the new milling process that yields sharper grooves and more surface friction for better spin. PRICE: $140



EPON TOUR TYPE S

On this forged design with milled grooves, a thicker top section of the face helps flatten trajectory. The slightly oversize shape has extra offset for forgiveness. PRICE: $375



PING GLIDE FORGED

This tour-inspired design's compact shape is forged from soft carbon steel and has milled grooves with sharper edges for more spin. A gooseneck hosel and rounded leading edge help ease turf interaction. PRICE: $200



Photo by Victor Prado

ODYSSEY RED BALL

It can be difficult to know when your putter is properly soled and aimed correctly. The scope and red ball on top help you recognize when you've got your putter in the wrong position—and when you get it right. PRICE: $180



PING VAULT 2.0 CRAZ-E H

Ping's familiar mallet joins this fully milled lineup, which offers two finishes and three sets of sole-weight options. The face pattern varies to match mis-hits with on-center rolls. PRICE: $300



PXG THE OPERATOR

The extended heel and toe wings make this PXG's most stable putter. Adjustable sole weights and three hosels provide options. An internal thermoplastic elastomer controls vibration. PRICE: $450



TAYLORMADE SPIDER MINI

The popular Spider Tour line adds a truncated model made to feel blade-like with a more forward center of gravity. But with its mallet shape, there's still stability on off-center hits. PRICE: $300



