Four Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy over US Capitol riot
Four members of the far-right Proud Boys, including former leader Enrique Tarrio, have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6th US Capitol riot.
A fifth co-defendant was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy.
The verdicts came after a trial lasting nearly four months.
Seditious conspiracy carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and each defendant was convicted of multiple additional felonies.
All five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, which also carries a maximum 20 year sentence.