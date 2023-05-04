Four Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy over US Capitol riot

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio, the former national leader of the Proud Boys

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys, including former leader Enrique Tarrio, have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6th US Capitol riot.

A fifth co-defendant was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy.

The verdicts came after a trial lasting nearly four months.

Seditious conspiracy carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and each defendant was convicted of multiple additional felonies.

All five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, which also carries a maximum 20 year sentence.