Four police officers injured after pro-Palestinian protesters fire fireworks into crowd

Four police officers were injured after pro-Palestinian protesters in London set off fireworks towards officers and into crowds.

Scotland Yard said a dispersal order was authorised at 6.43pm on Saturday and would remain in place until 1am on Sunday.

The Met Police said it had made 29 arrests on Saturday for inciting racial hatred, other racially motivated crimes, violence and assaulting a police officer.

Commander Karen Findlay, who is responsible for policing in London this week, said: "The vast majority of people demonstrated peacefully during an extremely busy day in central London, with protests in a number of locations requiring a policing presence.

"It is disappointing that various splinter groups were again responsible for behaviour which has no place in London and we are determined to deal with this robustly. Fireworks were directed towards officers and four officers were injured.

