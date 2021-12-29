Four-point efforts from Korczak and Firkus power Warriors to win over Oil Kings

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus and Ryder Korczak had four-point efforts Tuesday night to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Mosaic Place.

Firkus scored twice and had two assists while Korczak had a hat trick and one assist. Brayden Yager and Nathan Pilling had the other goals for the Warriors, who scored five times in the second period.

Ethan Peters, Luke Prokop, Josh Williams and Logan Dowhaniuk tallied for Edmonton.

In other Western Hockey League games, the Kelowna Rockets topped the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in overtime and the Portland Winterhawks dumped the Tri-City Americans 9-2.

The Everett Silvertips topped the Prince George Cougars 6-5 in OT, the Spokane Chiefs beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3 and the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2.

The Red Deer Rebels edged the Saskatoon Blades 7-6 in a shootout and the Calgary Hitmen beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press