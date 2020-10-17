Four persons have a narrow escape as car catches fire

Four people had a narrow escape as their vehicle went up in flames in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Four persons had a narrow escape when their vehicle accidentally caught fire near Malakpet railway bridge in Hyderabad on Saturday.

G. Nagaraju, AI, told ANI, "This is an accidental fire case. The car was burnt out when fire started from the car engine. There were four passengers in the car when this incident took place and none of them were injured as they got out as soon as the it started."

The car belongs to K. Vinod Kumar and a case has been registered in this regard at Chadarghat police station. (ANI)