Four people killed in head-on crash on South Carolina highway, coroner says

Four people died in a head-on crash that left three others hurt in South Carolina, officials said.

A Ford Expedition was going south on Highway 81 when it reportedly went across the center line on May 20 and traveled into oncoming traffic. That’s when the vehicle hit a Honda SUV head-on, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford — 48-year-old William Douglas Larry — died at the scene, officials said over the weekend.

Three people in the Honda also died. They were identified in a news release as 71-year-old Drew James Visioli, 71-year-old Peggy Hobbs Visioli, and 75-year-old James Earl Lovorn.

Two other Honda passengers — including a 2-year-old boy — were hurt and taken to a hospital.

An 11-year-old Ford passenger was also injured, and a dog in that vehicle was killed, officials said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. in the Anderson area, roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

As of early May 21, state troopers and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office continued to investigate the crash.

