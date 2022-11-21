Four people injured in Kansas City apartment building fire Monday, officials say

Four people were injured in an apartment building fire Monday morning in Kansas City, authorities said.

A fire truck driving through Kansas City around 10:15 a.m. saw heavy black smoke coming from a second or third-story unit in The Gabriel Apartments near Independence and Gladstone avenues, Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department, said.

Crews used a ladder to rescue one person who was stuck on the third floor. Three others also escaped the building. All four people were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate burns and minor to severe smoke inhalation, Spreitzer said.

All 12 units in the building were affected by the blaze, and utilities have been turned off. Four residents have contacted the Red Cross for help so far, according to Spreitzer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.