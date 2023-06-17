Three-year-old boy among four found dead in London flat

A family of four including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were found dead in a flat in west London

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a family of four including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were found dead in a flat in west London.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside. Police confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

The four people found dead have been named as Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, 3, by the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, said at the scene: “I believe we know who they are - four members of the same family - however, urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time.

“Post-mortem examinations are now being arranged.”

A police officer was posted outside the property on Saturday, while forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

A woman, who laid flowers at the scene in Hounslow, said the family who lived in the house were eastern European and “kept themselves to themselves”.

Michelle Cunningham, 49, who lives nearby, said: “I thought I’d come and lay down flowers after hearing what happened. It’s so sad.

“They were an eastern European family and kept themselves to themselves. I used to see the man outside his house sometimes.

“I didn’t know their names or much about what happened – I just heard about it last night.”

Another neighbour said that the 11-year-old girl was “happy, bubbly, very intelligent, mature for her age”.

She added that the girl was “kind and extroverted”, and that there was “nothing worrying” about the family.

Another neighbour - who did not wish to be named - said she exchanged pleasantries with the family and revealed that the woman was a “lovely mother with two young children”. She said the family were “absolutely gorgeous”.

“It is very shocking,” she added. “I still can’t digest and understand what’s happened and why it has happened, especially when there are little kids involved - it is just devastating.”

Mr Wilson, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend. I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

