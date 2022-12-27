Four people displaced after fire in Glebe neighbourhood, fire services says

Firefighters exit The Papery, on Monday afternoon after a fire started in the ceiling of the building in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood. (Ben Andrews/CBC - image credit)

Four people have been displaced after a fire in the Glebe neighbourhood Monday afternoon, Ottawa fire services told CBC.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are both helping those affected by the incident, according to a press release from fire services.

Fire crews received numerous calls that there was smoke near Bank Street and Fifth Avenue around 3 p.m.

Firefighters responded and worked to control flames in the ceiling of the property, which has apartments on the upper floors and retail shops, including The Papery, on the ground floor.

Ben Andrews/CBC

Ottawa police closed roads around the building while firefighters were battling the blaze.

It took just over an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

Fire services say there are no reported injuries.

An Ottawa fire investigator was still on scene as of 7 p.m. working to determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for fire services said it was too early in the investigation to have a dollar amount for the damages.