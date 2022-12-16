Four people in critical condition after 'crush' at Brixton O2 Academy

Police at the 02 Academy in Brixton - UkNewsinPictures

An investigation is underway after four people were critically injured during a crush at the Brixton O2 Academy.

Police were called to the music venue at around 9.35pm on Thursday following reports that a large number of people without tickets were attempting to force entry to a performance by the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake.

Scotland Yard said when officers arrived they found a number of people suffering "injuries believed to have been caused by crushing".

Eight people were taken to hospital, and four remain in a critical condition.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were conducting an urgent investigation.

But there were also questions around the police’s handling of the incident after a video appearing to show an officer pushing a woman down some steps was shared on social media.

Commander Ade Adelekan, Met Police Gold Commander, said: “I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene.”

The Telegraph understands the incident will be referred to the police watchdog.

02 Academy Brixton - UkNewsinPictures

A spokesman from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We are aware of the incident at the O2 Academy in Brixton and the Metropolitan Police Service has advised it will be referring the matter to us.

“We will assess the available information, including footage of the incident, to determine what further action may be required.”

The crush is thought to have occurred when people without tickets attempted to gain entry to the venue on the third and last night of a string of performances by the Nigerian singer Asake.

There were reports of some people attempting to break the glass of the front doors.

The concert had to be cut short and cancelled due to the incident outside the venue.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake wrote: "My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.

"I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

"For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I'm looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!"

Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade attended the venue following reports of a crush.

Commander Adelekan said: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.

“The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton. If you have any information or concerns, please speak with them.”