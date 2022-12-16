Four people in critical condition after suspected crush at Asake gig in Brixton

Eight people were injured, including four who are in a critical condition, after a large crowd tried to force entry into a concert in O2 Academy Brixton in London.

The Metropolitan police have launched an investigation into what they said was an “extremely distressing” incident at a performance of the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake.

Police were called to the venue in south London at about 9.35pm on Thursday after reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry. They found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caused by crushing”.

Of the eight people taken to hospital, four remain in a critical condition.

Video from outside the venue showed hundreds of people pushing to get in.

They need to close down o2 Brixton. What a myth lol #asake pic.twitter.com/5vjNzwi4pn — say no more (@DammySNM) December 15, 2022

The concert was cancelled 10 minutes after Asake appeared on stage.

Video on TikTok showed him going on stage to say: “They said outside is fucked up already. So we have to end the show. I don’t know why. It’s not me.”

Another man then came on to the stage to explain. “We have stopped the show, because they breached the door. You have got 3,000 people have broken the door outside and because of security, police have asked us to close the show. We apologise to you. This is nothing to do with us,” he said.

The disappointed crowd was told to leave the building immediately.

While no arrests have taken place, detectives from specialist crime have launched an urgent investigation and cordons remain in place at the O2 Academy.

Story continues

The Met police gold commander, Ade Adelekan, described the incident as “extremely distressing” and urged any witnesses who were yet to speak with police to get in contact.

Adelekan added: “I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s directorate of professional standards will view all material, including body-worn video footage from the officers at the scene.

“In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101.

Anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist police is also asked to contact MetCC on Twitter.