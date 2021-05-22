Four people charged after body of Asghar Badshah was found in a wall cavity of old bank in Bradford

Asghar Badshah (West Yorkshire Police)

Four people have been charged after a man’s body was found in the wall cavity of an old bank.

Asghar Badshah was snatched from Mayo Road, in Bradford, on November 30, 2019.

His body was found a month later on December 29 at a former bank on Commercial Street in the city.

West Yorkshire Police said two men and two women had been arrested on Thursday.

They have all been charged in connection with Mr Badshah’s kidnap and murder.

Qaisar Shah, 36, Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, Sobia Syed, 37, and Zaban Syed, 60, are all set to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Shah has been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Shahmurad has been charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Sobia Syed and Zaban Syed have been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey said: "A major policing investigation has been underway into Mr Badshah’s kidnap and murder since 2019.

“We are continuing to follow a number of active lines of enquiry in what has been a long running and complex case.

“I want to reiterate that we very much are still appealing for information, and I would ask anyone who has information who has not yet come forward to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing Operation Plumeham.

“Information can always also be given in total anonymity to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

