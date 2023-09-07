Four go overboard as boat capsizes on Alaska river, killing 48-year-old, troopers say

A 48-year-old woman died after a boat capsized on the Talkeetna River, spilling four people into the water, Alaska State Troopers reported.

Kelly Jo Latimer of Wasilla died after the boating accident at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, troopers said in a dispatch.

A motor stalled on the 14-foot aluminum boat, troopers told the Anchorage Daily News. The boat got stuck in a log jam and overturned.

Rescuers were unable to resuscitate Latimer, troopers said.

The other three people thrown from the boat were rescued, troopers said.

None of the people aboard were wearing life jackets, troopers told the Anchorage Daily News.

The Talkeetna River empties into the Susitna River near Talkeetna, which is about 115 miles north of Anchorage.

