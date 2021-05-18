Boy, 4, and sister, 10, die after being hit by car in Vaughan, Ont., driveway
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont., over the weekend alongside her brother who also died.
York Regional Police say the girl and her four-year-old brother were injured Sunday afternoon when a car veered off the road and into their driveway.
A neighbour who was helping the children with a bike chain was also hurt.
Investigators say they are upgrading the charges against the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, Ont., who was arrested at the scene.
The teen is now charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
He is also charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
The Canadian Press