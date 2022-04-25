Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

·5 min read

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Sundays at the Bullock home in rural Kentucky were filled with lasting memories: big family dinners, cornhole, basketball and karaoke.

Those gatherings ended the night of Dec. 10, when a massive tornado obliterated their Dawson Springs house, trapping Chris Bullock, 17-year-old son Stevie and miniature poodle Dewey under a crumbled brick wall in the basement. Her husband pulled them from the rubble with minor injuries, but the house where she and her family lived for 26 years was gone.

“There were things we were never able to find,” Bullock told The Associated Press recently. “Our neighbor's dryer was in our yard. We found our ketchup but we couldn't find our refrigerator.”

Four months after the tornado upended her family's lives, Chris Bullock and hundreds of other Kentuckians are arduously reconstructing their pre-storm existence. Thanks to a vast network of municipal workers, contractors, churches, charities and volunteers, communities like Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green are edging toward recovery.

The storm system that spawned the deadly tornado tore through a handful of states. The National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky. Eighty-one people died in Kentucky alone, state officials said. Thousands found shelter with relatives and friends, or in emergency facilities, hotels and state parks.

In Mayfield, a candle factory, a nursing home and government buildings were destroyed. Homes were ripped from foundations and splintered by fierce winds. Crews worked day and night to clear debris and restore power.

Audible evidence of rebuilding in Mayfield has been difficult to miss: the cracking and crashing of excavators breaking apart wood and glass, the beep-beep-beep of heavy machinery reversing, the popping of roofers' nail guns.

In an AP interview, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said removing debris and finding temporary housing were early priorities after the tornado. More recently, attention has turned to keeping residents in Kentucky.

“These are towns that have almost been wiped off the map,” Beshear said. “We will continue to be concerned about getting people back on their feet and concerned about not losing the population of these towns.”

Some have moved to more permanent shelter, including travel trailers, the governor said. In Graves County, tiny homes were approved for displaced residents, and several larger homes are being built in Mayfield, emergency management Director Tracy Warner said.

“We really hold the future of Mayfield and Graves County in our hands,” Warner said. “And that is scary, yet exciting."

Although there's cause for optimism, progress remains slow in places. In Dawson Springs, where Bullock and her family now live in a camper, the 54-year-old registered nurse said she has seen just a few houses being rebuilt, and some friends say they won't stay.

Bullock and her husband had paid off their home but didn’t have insurance. A disaster-response charity is helping them build a new house on their property, and Bullock hopes to see a day when their family gatherings resume.

“Sundays were fun days. ... I just want to have that again,” she said.

Beshear, a Democrat, said millions in housing assistance payments from a state relief fund are being distributed. About $64 million in federal assistance has been approved for storm victims in Kentucky, with some aid targeting temporary housing, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Recovery will take “a couple of years, but it shouldn’t take any longer,” Beshear said. “There are days that it’s a little more frustrating, ... but we are going to get this done.”

After the storm, bottled water, diapers and other supplies poured in from across the country. Heartland Church in Paducah became a collection point as volunteers with trucks and trailers made deliveries. The Rev. Marc Glass and volunteers loaded a church outbuilding and a donated warehouse with everything from paper towels to toys.

Herschel Evans, a driver for the American Trucking Association’s Share the Road program, volunteered to drive a bright blue, 53-foot-long semitrailer full of supplies from Atlanta to Paducah.

“I don’t have a lot of money, but I’ve got skills," Evans said. "I’ve got the ability to move that truck around the country.”

Heartland’s relief efforts have shifted to rebuilding, with donated furniture and beds for those who have found new places to live. But Glass said the church’s community spirit goes further than that.

“We don't simply care about your physical needs, but we care about you as a whole person. We care about your soul,” he said.

In Dawson Springs, charity group God’s Pit Crew is rebuilding Chris Bullock’s home free of charge.

The nonprofit, based in Danville, Virginia, uses donated equipment and volunteer workers to rebuild houses after disasters ranging from hurricanes to forest fires, said Chris Chiles, a staff member with the group.

Chiles led a convoy carrying about $1 million worth of heavy machinery, tree removal tools and a shower to Kentucky in January. God’s Pit Crew also brings volunteers who counsel victims.

“There’s more healing that goes on with that than putting a tarp on their roof. They can sit with someone and let them know that somebody cares about them,” Chiles said.

Bullock and her husband thought briefly about leaving Dawson Springs or finding an existing home rather than rebuild on their property, “but we lived in that house for 26 years and we raised five children there.”

“It's just home,” she said. “It just didn't feel right to be anywhere else.”

___

Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky.

Adrian Sainz And Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ontario Progressive Conservatives campaigning for post-COVID world

    Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are campaigning as if COVID-19 is over – but experts say the pandemic will most likely colour the election campaign in some way, and it may even give the incumbent party a boost with voters when it comes to unmet promises. Although the official campaign has not yet started, Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet ministers have been touring the province making a flurry of promises under the banner of “building Ontario,” making stops across the Greater Toronto Area,

  • News bulletin 2022/04/24 11:47

    News bulletin 2022/04/24 11:47View on euronews

  • Privacy commissioner calling for change to access to information law to allow review of legal advice

    Newfoundland and Labrador's information and privacy commissioner is calling on the province to change the law to better allow his office to review legal documents. "We don't want to review them to release the documents," commissioner Michael Harvey said. "We just want to review them to make sure that they are legal advice. That's our role, to verify whether or not the government is able to hold these back under our laws." The issue is concentrated around requests filed under the Access to Inform

  • Northern B.C. pub 'busier than ever' after keeping vaccine card requirement, says owner

    The owner of a pub in Prince George, B.C., says he has seen business increase after announcing the pub will continue to require proof of vaccination. Dr. Daryl Leiski, who owns Crossroads Brewing and Distillery and also works as an urgent care physician in the city, says he made the decision after talking to staff about what they wanted to do once the province lifted its mandatory vaccine card program on April 8. "I think it's important to keep our patrons safe and to come to a place knowing tha

  • Attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso kill 21, wound dozens

    BAMAKO/OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Fifteen soldiers and six civilians were killed on Sunday in attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso, neighbouring West African countries struggling with deadly jihadist insurgencies, military and security sources said. Suicide bombers drove cars packed with explosives into three military camps in central Mali before dawn, the military said in a statement. Across the border in northern Burkina Faso, simultaneous attacks on military detachments in Gaskinde and Pobe-Mengao in the early hours killed nine soldiers and six civilians, including two who were members of an armed self-defence group, the military said in a statement.

  • Meet the ethnic Russian mayor of Dnipro with a British-made rocket launcher in his private bar

    The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro is the kind of gruff ethnic Russian one could imagine admiring Vladimir Putin, had Moscow not just bombed his town.

  • US under-17 team routs Grenada 20-0 for scoring record

    SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women's national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women's team at any level in World Cup qualifying. Melina Rebimbas added three goals and was among nine players who scored in the CONCACAF women's under-17 championship group-stage match. It was the first time three different players scored three or more goals on a U.S. women's team. Becau

  • Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap-Pele, N.B., under investigation by RCMP

    CAP-PELE, N.B. — Police and the fire marshal are investigating after a suspicious blaze badly damaged a restaurant in the coastal community of Cap-Pele, N.B. RCMP Cpl. Rene Blanchard said in an interview police and firefighters responded at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning to the fire at Chez Camille takeout restaurant. He said when they arrived the fire had fully engulfed the building and it had "sustained major fire damage," but nobody was in the building or injured. The police officer added the

  • Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

    MOSCOW (AP) — A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military's Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northe

  • Nigeria in trauma after Imo refinery deaths - President Buhari

    President Buhari calls the deaths of more than 100 people in an explosion "a national disaster".

  • Risk of collapse forces closure of Highway 20 in both directions near Drummondville

    Repairs to Highway 20 near exit 181 are underway Sunday, after Quebec's Transport Ministry closed it preventively last night as construction unveiled a risk of collapse. A spokesperson for the ministry said repairs would likely continue into the evening, with teams from the transport ministry on site. The work includes excavation, soil compaction and paving the roadway. The highway is currently closed in both directions at exit 181, near Foucault Boulevard. Motorists travelling between Quebec an

  • Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader — despite his denials — placing responsibility on then-President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It's unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who is in line to become speaker — second in presidential succession — if Republicans win control of the House in the November

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.