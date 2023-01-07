Four Missouri Tigers score in double figures as MU beats Vandy in SEC hoops at Columbia

A crowd of 15,000-plus saw four Missouri men’s basketball players score in double figures Saturday as the Tigers held off Vanderbilt 85-82 at Mizzou Arena.

Kobe Brown and DeAndre Gholston scored 18 points apiece, Da’Moi Hodge 17 and and Noah Carter 16 for Mizzou.

The Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) return to action Wednesday at Texas A&M. Vandy falls to 8-7 (1-1) with the loss.

This story will be updated.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.