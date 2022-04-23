Four-midable Gabriel Jesus helps leaders Manchester City crush Watford

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the table by thrashing Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil forward struck twice in the first half and then completed his first Premier League hat-trick from the penalty spot before notching a superb fourth to put City 5-1 up in the 53rd minute.

Jesus’ first-half double set City on their way and although Hassane Kamara reduced the deficit for Watford, Rodri smashed home City’s third before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches to move four points clear of Liverpool, who play Everton at home in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Watford’s fourth straight defeat has edged them closer to relegation as they remain seven points from safety with three games to play.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Arsenal boosted their Champions League hopes and dealt Manchester United’s top-four bid another big blow with a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

Nuno Tavares’ early tap-in and Bukayo Saka’s penalty put the Gunners in control before Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal made it 2-1 at half-time.

Eddie Nketiah’s first-half effort was ruled out for offside but referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty instead for Alex Telles’ foul on Saka in the build-up and the England midfielder converted.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post with his second-half penalty and despite United pressure, Granit Xhaka fired in the Gunners’ third from 25 yards.

Newcastle maintained their climb up the table with a fourth straight win, brushing aside bottom club Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Joelinton’s third and fourth goals of the season gave Newcastle a 2-0 interval lead and Bruno Guimaraes produced a brilliant finish to put them 3-0 up early in the second period.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side has lifted them up to ninth in the table, one point above Leicester, who were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have failed to win any of their last three league games while the point for Villa was their first in five matches.

