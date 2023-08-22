Four men arrested after delivery driver killed in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police has launched a murder investigation after the driver was declared dead at the scene in Coton Hill - Anita Maric/SWNS

A 23-year-old DPD delivery driver was killed after he was reportedly ambushed by four men wielding weapons while on his rounds in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police has launched a murder investigation after the driver was attacked in Coton Hill, a suburb of the Shropshire town, just after 1pm on Monday.

Police said that the victim was declared dead at the scene in Berwick Avenue despite efforts from paramedics.

Four men, aged 24, 22, 26 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Parcel-delivery business DPD has confirmed that the man who died was part of a two-man crew working for the company.

In a statement to the PA news agency, DPD said: “We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon (Monday August 21) and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died.

“We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.”

‘Quiet and peaceful area’

A nearby resident told MailOnline that the suspected perpetrators are not thought to be local.

“This is a quiet and peaceful area and the only passing traffic is usually a delivery van,” they said.

“There were no firearms involved but [I] heard blades and blunt objects were used as weapons during the attack.

“I think it was an opportunistic attack and it didn’t involve people from around the estate. The police acted very quickly though to arrest four men.”

Another resident added: “It’s a terrifying thing to happen around here. The poor lad was attacked while just doing his job, nobody deserves that. I was shaking all day yesterday, you just can’t believe it.”

Appeal for footage

Detectives have said increased police patrols will be carried out in the area and appealed for any residents with CCTV or doorbell camera footage or passing motorists with dashcams to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances. Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increase [in] police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our enquiries, in particular we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

