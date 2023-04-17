'Children cannot attend a birthday party without fear': Biden deplores Alabama shootings

Dadeville, Alabama, residents embrace each other during a vigil the day after the shooting during a teenager's birthday party - Reuters

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the weekend shootings at a teenager's birthday party in Alabama, in which four people were killed, as police sought more information from the community in Dadeville on what happened.

Police did not say whether a shooting suspect was in custody or whether a motivation was known for the Saturday night killings at a dance studio.

As well as four people killed, 28 others were injured in the shootings.

The White House said it was closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theatre, or to the park?” Mr Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

“Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Mr Biden called on Congress to “require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines''.

News of the shootings at 10.30pm on Saturday rocked the city of 3,200 residents, which is about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

During two news conferences on Sunday, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not take questions. He did not say if a suspect was in custody or if investigators knew about any motivation. He did not provide the names of those killed. “We’ve got to have information from the community,” he said,

Images showed crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and surrounding buildings - The Alexander City Outlook

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and the local high school football team, said most of the victims were teenagers because the shooting happened at a party for a 16-year-old.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area,” said Mr Hayes.

Among those killed was Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had committed to Jacksonville State University. He was celebrating at his sister Alexis' party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” Ms Allen told the newspaper, calling it “a million-dollar smile''.

Mr Dowdell’s mother was among those hurt in the shooting. “Everybody’s grieving,” Ms Allen said.

Antojuan Woody talks to reporters on Sunday about the death of Phil Dowdell, his best friend and fellow Dadeville High School football player - AP

Kay Ivey, the Alabama governor, said in a Twitter post on Sunday morning that she was being “closely updated” by law enforcement officials as details emerged:

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

Investigators on Sunday continued filing in and out of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, denoted by a banner hanging on the outside of a one-story brick building just off the square. At least five bullet holes were visible in the studio's front windows. Less than a block away, the American and Alabama flags were lowered to half staff outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman said he was in bed asleep when a council member called him just before 11 p.m. Saturday. He said he went to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, where some of the people who had been shot were taken.

“It was chaotic,” Mr Goodman said. “There were people running around. They were crying and screaming. There were police cars everywhere, there were ambulances everywhere. People were trying to find out about their loved ones. That was a scene, where we never had anything like this happen in our city before.”

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville - AP

The shooting happened within weeks of two high-profile mass shootings in the nearby states of Tennessee and Kentucky, which prompted local leaders to call for tighter gun control measures last week.

A bank employee shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

On March 27, three nine-year-olds and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.