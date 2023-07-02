Four injured, some in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police and paramedics say four people are in hospital with gunshot wounds, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a Saturday evening shooting west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell says the shooting took place in Mississauga, Ont., at an unspecified establishment within a plaza in an "industrial setting" off Queensway East near Stanfield Road.

Bell says three of the victims were taken to trauma centres with gunshot wounds.

While Bell said only one of those patients was in critical condition, Peel paramedics say all three have life-threatening injuries.

Bell says a fourth victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting, but say they fled the scene in a white Ram pickup truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press