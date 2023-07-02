Four injured, one in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Four people are in hospitals with gunshot wounds, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a Saturday evening shooting west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a "commercial plaza" in an industrial complex in Mississauga around 6:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds who were transported to a trauma centre. One victim had life-threatening injuries, while the other two were stable.

A fourth victim made his own way to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Nagtegaal said, adding the lone victim is stable.

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting, but Nagtegaal said they fled the scene in a white Ram pickup truck which has since been located unoccupied in Caledon, Ont., more than 40 kilometres away.

A Peel police press release noted any occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We are sending officers up to examine that vehicle," he said.

"The investigators are confident this was a targeted interaction and there is no general risk of safety to the public."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press