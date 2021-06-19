Four injured after gunman fires shots and drives into pub crowd after England v Scotland clash

Police are investigating a shooting in the West Midlands (file image) (PA)

Four people have been injured after a man fired shots from an air gun then drove into a pub, shortly after England played Scotland in the Euros.

West Midlands Police said the driver of the silver Volvo fired the shots, hitting a man in the leg, before driving towards a group who were standing on steps outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge at 10pm on Friday, after the 0-0 draw.

A force spokesman said a man and woman in their 20s suffered serious, but not life-threatening, leg injuries and were being treated in hospital.

Two other women were also treated in hospital for less serious injuries.

Police are seeking the driver, who fled the scene in South Road.

Detective Sergeant Paul Jeffs said: “This is a serious incident involving both a firearm and a vehicle and four people have been injured.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack and quick-time investigations are being carried out to establish the whereabouts of the driver of the Volvo.

“We would ask anyone who has any information or dash cam from around the time of the incident, and who has not already spoken with officers, to get in touch.”

To contact police use the live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, call 101 or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20/1029616/21.

