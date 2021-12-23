Four housing units replaced after Jean Marie River flood

An aerial shot of flooding at the shores of Jean Marie River, N.W.T. last May. The NWT Housing Corporation replaced four of its five housing units that were damaged beyond repair in the flooding. The fifth unit was vacant and has not been replaced. (GNWT - image credit)

Four three-bedroom housing units badly damaged by the flooding last May in Jean Marie River have been replaced, said the NWT Housing Corporation.

Housing Minister Paulie Chinna said three public housing units and one market rental are now open as replacements for units lost in the flood.

"These new units will bring displaced tenants back into quality housing, while also supporting NWT manufacturing," stated the news release.

The new units were built by ARCAN in a manufacturing facility in Hay River and delivered to Jean Marie River.

Where it was possible, ARCAN used local labour for demolition, site development and onsite work, the release stated.

The four units are designed and constructed for the northern climate and were built to be 20 per cent more energy efficient than code minimum.

They have open-living plans and windows facing the community.

A fifth housing corporation unit was also badly damaged during the spring flooding but it was vacant and has not been replaced, the statement said.

"Natural disasters such as this flood are devastating, especially in small communities," said Chinna.

"I am proud of the resilience shown by the people of Jean Marie River and applaud the community members and [housing corporation] and ARCAN staff that have worked so hard to get these new homes into Jean Marie River."