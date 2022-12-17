Four hospitalized in fiery, one-vehicle crash near Smith Middle School in Chapel Hill

A single-vehicle accident Friday night near Smith Middle School sent four people to the hospital, according to the Town of Chapel Hill.

Around 9:36 p.m., Chapel Hill Police responded to reports that a vehicle had hit a tree, fallen down an embankment and caught fire.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department put the fire out and helped remove four people from the vehicle, according to a press release. Orange County Emergency Services took all four to a nearby hospital. No information was provided about the people involved in the crash, or on the nature or severity of their injuries.

While officers were responding to the crash, they closed Seawell School Road between High School Road and Hanover Place. The road was reopened around 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to the press release.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.