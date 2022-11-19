Four hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Kansas City

Four people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after an early morning crash in east Kansas City, according to police.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on East 12th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard around 1:43 a.m., Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to the media Saturday morning.

Crash investigators discovered that a blue Chevrolet Impala was driving west in the eastbound lanes of East 12th Street at a high speed when it struck an eastbound silver Kia Spectra head-on, according to Foreman.

The driver and front passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital. The Chevrolet’s driver is in stable condition and the passenger is in serious condition.

The Kia’s driver and front passenger were also taken to the hospital, and the driver is in stable condition. The Kia’s passenger is in very critical condition.

Foreman said the crash investigation is ongoing.